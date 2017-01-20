Trump Supporters Say They Believe In The New “Commander In Chief”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just before noon, America paused to watch Donald Trump take the the Oath of Office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

In Miami’s Little Havana, about a hundred Trump supporters held up signs and cheered the incoming president at the Versailles restaurant, a hot gathering spot for the city’s Cuban community.

With shouts of “Hail to the Chief” they watched the inauguration on a television in the back of a pick up truck, and welcomed a new, very different, Commander in Chief.

“We’re here celebrating the victory of President Donald Trump. We’re here also celebrating that (Barack) Obama is no longer in the White House,” said Roberto Leonardo.

Many in the restaurant’s parking lot, who waved American and Cuban flags, said they believed Trump’s promise to brings jobs back to America and that he should be given a shot to make it happen.

“To make this a better place, not just for certain people, but for everybody. Everybody deserves a chance,” said Raico Rey.

Trump’s supporters said they take comfort in knowing that he represents something new, something unique.

“It’s a great day. It’s a change,” said Myra Lopez. “It’s something new for this country. We’re tired of politics, lying and lying and not doing what they promised.”

As President Trump wrapped his inauguration address, bottles of champagne were brought out to toast the beginning of a new administration.