These Florida Politicians Are Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some Florida politicians have opted out of attending Donald Trump’s inauguration, while others have opted in.

Congressman Alcee Hastings said he is boycotting the inauguration of the man who will be the 45th President of the United States, releasing a statement just days before saying in part,

“I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration…President-elect Trump has done little to prove that he is ready to lead this country.”

Hastings said he disagrees with what he calls Trump’s use of his position of power to, “continue to make racist, sexist, and bigoted statements, to demean those who have spent their lifetimes championing civil rights, such as Rep. John Lewis, and to ridicule religious minorities, ethnic minorities, and anyone who looks different.”

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson will also not attend the event, saying she has a previous family engagement.

As for those who opted in, Trump’s former opponent in the Republican Primary Senator Marco Rubio will be attending the ceremony.

Others who have opted in include Senator Bill Nelson, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

His predecessor Barack Obama said he is attending the event but did not say much on the matter during his final press conference on Wednesday.

“All I know is I’m going to be there, so is Michelle,” said Obama during the briefing.

Obama has been speaking with Trump in the last few months about the transition calling their talks “cordial” and “lengthy.”

Trump’s former opponent in the presidential election – Hillary Clinton– will also be at the inauguration with her husband former president Bill Clinton. Former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

The same will not be true for his brother, former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump in the Republican Primary.

Other Florida politicians are a bit more enthusiastic about a Trump administration.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is attending the ceremony and planned an inaugural ball in D.C. while Rep. Carlos Trujillo, from Miami, may be looking at an ambassador position for a Latin American country under the Trump administration.

As for Trump, he is being sworn in with the lowest approval rating of a president-elect in decades.

