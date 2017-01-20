President’s Twitter Account Sees First Ever Transfer Of Power

January 20, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Just as the office of president saw a peaceful transfer of power during inauguration day, so too did the commander-in-chief’s social media mouthpiece.

In a first since the American political world joined the digital one with Barack Obama’s presidency in 2008, the @POTUS account on Twitter changed hands Friday as his successor, Donald J. Trump, became the nation’s 45th president.

Obama left the account with a few final farewells and promises to the public.

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love,” Obama tweeted Friday morning.

The former president’s Twitter account has now been archived under the handle: @POTUS44.

The accounts for other Obama administration officials, like @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec, are being archived, as well.

With each change in the presidency, these Twitter accounts are wiped clean of their tweets so that the incoming official can start fresh.

President Trump welcomes followers to his new account with a mission statement: “Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again.”

