New CBS Show ‘Hunted’ Has People On The Run As Fugitives

January 20, 2017 2:29 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You can run, but can you hide? CBS has created the most elaborate game of hide and go seek. It’s called ‘Hunted.’ The show follows nine teams of two in a real-life manhunt as they attempt the nearly impossible task of disappearing in today’s vast digital world as highly skilled investigators combine state-of-the-art tracking methods with traditional tactics to pursue and catch them.

From searching their targets’ homes and scouring their internet and cell phone histories, to identifying behavioral patterns, Hunters in the field and Command Center investigators work together to identify clues to potential hiding places and collaborators that can ultimately lead to capture.

Will the anxiety of being fugitives on the run cause teams to make a critical error, or will they be able to stay off the grid long enough to avoid being found within 100,000 square miles of the southeastern United States?

A grand prize of $250,000 will be awarded to each team that successfully evades being caught for up to 28 days.

Hunted premieres Sunday, Jan. 22nd immediately following the AFC Championship game on CBS4. Then the series moves to Wednesdays on Jan. 25th with a special two-hour episode at 8:00 p.m.

