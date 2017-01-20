Meet The New First Family – The Trumps

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Meet the new first family.

President-elect Donald Trump is taking office Friday as the 45th president of the United States. His wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, will eventually call the White House home but what do you know about our new first family?

Here are some interesting facts about them and Mr. Trump’s older children, Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr.

Donald Trump is 70-years-old and his birthday is on June 14th. Trump has been married three times. He married his last wife, Melania, back in 2005.

What about Melania? She is 46-years-old and was born in Slovenia. Melania is a former model who is fluent in five languages. She and their son, Barron, will live in New York City for the rest of the school year.

At 10-years-old, Barron Trump will be the first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. Barron is in the fourth grade.

Now, onto Trump’s older children.

Donald Trump Jr., 39, is the oldest of Trump’s three children with Ivana, Trump’s first wife. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and is taking over the Trump organization with his brother Eric who is 33-years-old and is a Georgetown University graduate.

Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka, is arguably the Trump child who has been at the forefront. Her husband, Jared Kushner, was tapped by Ivanka’s father to be senior adviser to the president. The legal community has not yet come to a concensus on whether Trump’s appointment of Kushner is breaking an anti-nepotism law.

Ivanka and Kushner along with their children will move to Washington, D.C. as soon as Trump takes office. Her half-sister Tiffany Trump has been less in the spotlight. Tiffany is the daughter of Trump’s second wife Marla Maples. Tiffany, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, is 23-years-old.

