Man Sentenced To 35 Years In FAU Student’s Murder

January 20, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: FAU, Student Killed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man convicted for his part in the murder of a Florida Atlantic University student during a robbery has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Donovan Henry, who was convicted last December of second degree murder, was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Henry, 20, and four others broke into the off-campus apartment of 19-year-old FAU student Nicholas Acosta in December 2015. Police say Alexander Gillis shot Acosta after ordering him and his girlfriend to the ground.

Rodrick Woods pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July for his part in the robbery and awaits sentencing. Alexander and Adonis Gillis’ trials are set for later this year. A fifth suspect has not been identified.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia