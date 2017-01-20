Man Sentenced To 35 Years In FAU Student’s Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man convicted for his part in the murder of a Florida Atlantic University student during a robbery has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Donovan Henry, who was convicted last December of second degree murder, was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Henry, 20, and four others broke into the off-campus apartment of 19-year-old FAU student Nicholas Acosta in December 2015. Police say Alexander Gillis shot Acosta after ordering him and his girlfriend to the ground.

Rodrick Woods pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July for his part in the robbery and awaits sentencing. Alexander and Adonis Gillis’ trials are set for later this year. A fifth suspect has not been identified.

