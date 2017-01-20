In The Recruiting Huddle: George Bubrick – University School

PLAYER: George Bubrick

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale University School

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: By now, everyone knows the story of how this talented young man made his way to Broward County last season and truly put together a dream season. Bubrick is a very impressive prospect who has the ability to make a huge splash once again this offseason and into his final year. His size and athletic ability along with the ability to make throws that many cannot make have separated him as college coaches are now paying full attention. Over the next six months, here is someone who will get bigger and stronger and continue to develop as he did over the past 12 months. His high school coaches continue to talk about his improvement and ability to make plays. He will be very exciting to watch in the offseason and through the spring evaluations.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8033473/george-bubrick