Daughter Of Miami Music Legends Making A Name For Herself

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 22-year-old daughter of Miami royalty Gloria and Emilio Estefan is prepping her first big concert performance.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Emily Estefan, who was playing her single “Purple Money” that’s off her first CD called “Take Whatever You Want.”

She and her band will be one of 20 live concert performances featured in Festival Miami, presented by University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, now in its 33rd year.

“I’m super excited about that we’re going to play,” Emily told Petrillo. “Mostly my original music and the music I’ve grown up with. It’s a gift to be able to do it.”

The festival, which is on now through February 11th, will feature Frost students, alumni as well as established artists like Jon Secada and Bruce Hornsby.

“Its three weeks worth of 20 concerts. We have classical, Latin, pop, jazz blues, electronic, even a kids show,” said Pat San Pedro,” communications manager at Frost.

Growing up as the daughter of the Queen of Latin Pop, singing was the last thing Emily wanted to do.

She played guitar and drums, until one day while home on break from the Berklee College of Music, she approached her mom.

“I took my mom upstairs at 2 a.m. and I said I need to do something,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt that emotion in my life until that moment and haven’t felt it since.”

She continued, “I told her, ‘I’m going to sing, but you can’t cry and you can’t look at me,’ and she’s like come on you can’t say that. She cried, but it’s funny it’s been like a running thing my whole life. She said I know you sing, but if I tell you to you won’t.”

She’s been singing and writing ever since.

Emily wrote one of the songs in “On Your Feet,” the Broadway musical based on her parents rise to stardom.

Emily knows she’s blessed to carry the family name and what it means to stay grounded.

“That must be something instilled in you to always keep it real,” said Petrillo.

“I’ve never seen my parents say no for a picture or interaction, so that moral has seeped into my music. I think very carefully before I write a word on paper because I’ve seen myself how you important it is to share your work through music.”

And now, she’s excited about her CD and her performance at Festival Miami.

“I have a feeling it will be 99 percent friends and family, and then one confused person looking at my cousins and everyone. But I’m looking forward to it,” she joked.

Emily performs at Festival Miami at UM Gusman’s Hall on February 2nd and then her album “Take Whatever You Want” drops February 3rd.

For more info on Festival Miami: www.FestivalMiami.com.