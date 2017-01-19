Widow Of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Pleads Not Guilty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND, CA (CBSMiami/AP) – The widow of Pulse nightclub gunman has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband plan and carry out the attack.

Noor Salman entered her plea in a San Francisco federal courtroom on Thursday. She is expected to be tried in Orlando on charges she helped Mateen and then misled investigators after the shooting in which 49 people were killed and another 53 were injured.

Salman is expected back in court on Monday.

Salman, 30, was arrested Monday at her mother’s home in Rodeo, a middle-class suburb about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The indictment charges her with aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group between April and June of last year. She was also charged with obstruction, accused of misleading and lying to police and the FBI during their investigation.

During the standoff on June 12th, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a 911 call. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT officers.

Linda Moreno, a Florida attorney who also represents Salman, said after her arrest that the widow “had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night.”

Salman faces life in prison if convicted of both counts.

