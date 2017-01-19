Trump Inauguration Events Kick Off With Concert

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The final hours are counting down to when Donald Trump will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

President-elect Trump tweeted out Thursday morning that his journey has begun as he heads to Washington for Friday’s inauguration.

Getting ready to leave for Washington, D.C. The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

On Thursday, Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will two pre-inaugural events; a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington Cemetary and a concert at the Lincoln Memorial which will kick off the festivities.

Trump’s transition team said he is still making changes to his inaugural address which is expected to focus on the challenges facing America.

“I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical statement,” said incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Following the administration of the oath of office, the inaugural parade will wind its way to Lafayette park right outside the White House. About one million people are expected to attend the inauguration. However, more than 60 Democratic lawmakers plan to boycott the event in protest.

One of Trump’s first orders of business will be to visit the CIA headquarters on Saturday.