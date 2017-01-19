Teen Who Led Cops On Chase Ordered Held In Juvenile Facility

January 19, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Carjacking, Ft. Lauderdale, Stolen Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A day after a slow speed police chase through the streets of Ft. Lauderdale, one of three teens arrested after he bailed out of the stolen car appeared before a judge.

The 15-year-old had a juvenile bond court hearing Thursday morning. He was ordered held in secure detention for the next three weeks. His next hearing was scheduled for February 10th. His mother and sister, who were in court, didn’t have anything to say after the proceeding.

His two alleged partners in crime, both 14-years-old, have yet to go before a judge.

Investigators believe the teens carjacked a pregnant woman Tuesday night in the 1100 block of SE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale and made off with her 2017 Dodge Journey.

Police spotted in Wednesday in the 1300 block of NW 27th Avenue and attempted to pull the driver over but he wouldn’t stop.

Fort Lauderdale officers pursued the car, with the assistance of a Broward Sheriff’s helicopter. Near NW 31st Avenue and 19th Street one of the teens bailed out of the car. A few blocks later, the 14-year-old driver and the other teen also took off on foot.

Police said they were able to take all three teens into custody without incident.

They’re facing a number of charges including armed carjacking, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia