Teen Who Led Cops On Chase Ordered Held In Juvenile Facility

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A day after a slow speed police chase through the streets of Ft. Lauderdale, one of three teens arrested after he bailed out of the stolen car appeared before a judge.

The 15-year-old had a juvenile bond court hearing Thursday morning. He was ordered held in secure detention for the next three weeks. His next hearing was scheduled for February 10th. His mother and sister, who were in court, didn’t have anything to say after the proceeding.

His two alleged partners in crime, both 14-years-old, have yet to go before a judge.

Investigators believe the teens carjacked a pregnant woman Tuesday night in the 1100 block of SE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale and made off with her 2017 Dodge Journey.

Police spotted in Wednesday in the 1300 block of NW 27th Avenue and attempted to pull the driver over but he wouldn’t stop.

Fort Lauderdale officers pursued the car, with the assistance of a Broward Sheriff’s helicopter. Near NW 31st Avenue and 19th Street one of the teens bailed out of the car. A few blocks later, the 14-year-old driver and the other teen also took off on foot.

Police said they were able to take all three teens into custody without incident.

They’re facing a number of charges including armed carjacking, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene of an accident.