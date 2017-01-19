Teachers, Union Fear Trump Could “Decimate” Public School System

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As part of a national day of action, teacher union leaders organized a rally to protest what they fear will be an attempt by the Trump administration to “decimate” the traditional American public school system.

United Teachers of Dade said public schools will be “short-changed” financially.

“Their kids do not even go to our public schools,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez. “So they do not know what the needs are in our public schools.”

During the presidential campaign Donald Trump promised to use $20 billion in federal funds to create school choice programs. Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has spent millions of her own money and time to promote school choice.

“It is important to take care of what we have started in our inner cities and our best interests are not with Betsy DeVos and what she stands for,” said Ted McRay, a teacher.

School choice and school voucher programs require the federal government pay for students to attend private schools. Educators said that’s a detriment to America’s public school systems and a boost to privately operated charter schools.

“You can’t separate people, say you guys go there and you go to public schools,” said school board member Dr. Lawrence Feldman. “Not going to happen. Not good for us.”