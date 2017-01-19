State Regulators Question Animal Rescue Group’s Spending

January 19, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Animals, pets, P{et Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami/AP) – A South Florida based animal rescue group is in the dog house with state regulators who are looking into whether members of the group misspent thousands of dollars in donations.

The Wilton Manors based 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades reportedly used more than $98,000 in donations for “personal expenses,” including purchases at TJ Maxx, Best Buy and other stores as well as a vacation to Key West, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The group’s attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, said the money was used to buy items such as dog beds, blankets and leashes. He added the Key West trip was a failed rescue.

The group’s president, Amy Roman, is also accused of using $30,000 from her non-profit to buy a BMW SUV. Roman said it was a loan that was paid back, and approved by her board of directors.

According to the group’s website, they’ve rescued more than 3,000 dogs and 90 cats from Florida City, Homestead and Redland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia