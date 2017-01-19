State Regulators Question Animal Rescue Group’s Spending

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami/AP) – A South Florida based animal rescue group is in the dog house with state regulators who are looking into whether members of the group misspent thousands of dollars in donations.

The Wilton Manors based 100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades reportedly used more than $98,000 in donations for “personal expenses,” including purchases at TJ Maxx, Best Buy and other stores as well as a vacation to Key West, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The group’s attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, said the money was used to buy items such as dog beds, blankets and leashes. He added the Key West trip was a failed rescue.

The group’s president, Amy Roman, is also accused of using $30,000 from her non-profit to buy a BMW SUV. Roman said it was a loan that was paid back, and approved by her board of directors.

According to the group’s website, they’ve rescued more than 3,000 dogs and 90 cats from Florida City, Homestead and Redland.