Police Say Argument Between Roommates Led To Rape

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police have arrested a man for raping his Hallandale Beach roommate after an argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Elijah Bankston, 59, was taken into custody for the alleged January 15th incident.

The victim told the authorities that she met Bankston at church several months ago. Last week, he let her move into an apartment he shares with his brother.

Working as a delivery driver, she was driving around with Bankston in the passenger seat when they began to argue and headed home, according to the arrest report. When they reached the parking lot, Bankston slapped the woman in the face so hard it knocked her dental implants loose.

Bankston then took the woman’s phone and keys and dragged her inside the apartment, the report read.

Inside a bedroom, Bankston then allegedly tore the woman’s clothes off and sexually forced himself on her.

The assault lasted nearly six hours, police said, before Bankston allowed her to dress. She eventually pleaded with Bankston’s brother for her car keys and drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

Bankston faces several charges, including Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment.

Following his arrest, another victim came forward and stated that Bankston raped her in the past and wanted to cooperate with the police.

Hallandale Beach Police are now asking for possible additional victims to come forward. If anyone has any information or is a victim of Elijah Bankston, please contact Detective Donna Carlson of the Investigative Services Division at (954) 457-1430.