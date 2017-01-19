MDPD Releases Sketch Of Man Who Carjacked Mother & Pointed Gun At Baby’s Head

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have a released a sketch of the man they said man threatened to shoot an infant child after carjacking his mother.

It all began at Acadia Park off 195th Street and NW 52nd Avenue.

The woman, attending a school function, went to her vehicle to feed her 2-month-old baby boy.

“She noticed the subject, happened to be a 23, 24-year-old black male, skinny, white shirt, blue jeans walked by her car,” said MDPD’s Alvaro Zabaleta. “She didn’t think anything of it. While she was attempting to feed the baby, he came from the rear and next thing she knows, she had a gun pointed at her.”

The man told the woman to start driving.

“He then started making demands for sexual favors,” said Zabaleta. “Once she refused, he pointed a gun at the baby that was in the car seat. He started touching her in her private areas.”

The man then dropped the woman and her baby off at NW 171st Street and 38th Avenue and fled with the woman’s vehicle, a 2016 Lexus SUV.

“Immediately she ran,” said Zabaleta. “Officers arrived and combed the area.”

They eventually spotted the Lexus parked off NW 178th Street and 33rd Court, however, the thief was long gone.

Police said the suspect – last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans – has a thin build, standing between 5’10” to 6’0” and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

He’s considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information in the case, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.