Marlins Acquire Starter Dan Straily For Trio Of Prospects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins are quietly building a very solid pitching staff.

On Thursday the Marlins parted ways with two top pitching prospects in order to acquire immediate help to the team’s starting rotation.

Miami picked up righty Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for three minor league players, including a pair of right handed pitchers in Austin Brice and Luis Castillo.

It was widely known that Miami had a huge void to fill following the tragic death of All-Star starter Jose Fernandez last summer, and Straily will certainly help.

The 28-year-old is coming off of the best season of his career, going 14-8 for the Reds with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

Straily was tied for the most home runs given up in the National League last season with 31, 18 of which were given up away from his home ballpark in Cincinnati.

He was much better at home, going 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA at Great American Ballpark. On the road Straily went 6-7 with 4.70 ERA.

During his five years in the majors, Straily has a career record of 27-21 with a 4.24 ERA.

Another former Reds pitcher, Edinson Volquez, signed with the Marlins this offseason.

The two newcomers will join Tom Koehler, Wei-Yin Chin and Adam Conley in what will likely be Miami’s 5-man rotation.

The Marlins are expected to have a very strong bullpen in 2017 following the additions of Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa.

They join the likes of Dustin McGowan, David Phelps, Kyle Barraclough and closer A.J. Ramos.

Miami could look to add a left-handed pitcher to the mix, as all the previously mentioned relievers are righties.