Lauderhill Police Name Man Wanted For Fish Market Murder

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department has identified the gunman they said “executed” a man outside a fish market.

Trace Obrian Walker is wanted for the murder of Gary Wallock on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Surveillance tape was rolling as Wallock and an unidentified woman exited The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, located at 1854 NW 38 Avenue.

While Wallock was preparing to put away a bag in the trunk of a black sedan, a man approached him from behind.

The man – who was wearing a red cap with black rim, red T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and black shoes – ran toward Wallock and shot him at point-blank range.

“This was a straight up execution,” said Lt. Greg Solowsky, spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department. “This was a cold, calculated homicide. The suspect laid in wait and victimized both victims that had no idea what was going on.”

The gunman also shot at the woman, who was running away.

After a few shots, the shooter took off, jumping over hedges.

Solowsky says they are trying to figure out the motive to kill Wallock.

“He actually is a very, very good guy,” Solowsky said. “Hardworking individual. Has stayed in the county for some time.”

Police said they’ve reached out to police in Jamaica, where Wallock is from, to dig deeper into his background.

As for Walker, there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said he’s around 6’2’’ and has a thin build. He could possibly have his hair in small twists or cornrows.

Police warn that Walker is armed at all times and is very dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 471-TIPS.