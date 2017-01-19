In The Recruiting Huddle: Colvin Alford – Coral Reef

PLAYER: Colvin Alford

POSITION: OLB

SCHOOL: Miami Coral Reef

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: As a sophomore two years ago, this is a talented prospect that we had the chance to watch and evaluate, and after seeing him perform a number of times live, there was no question how impressive he was. As local coaches talked about his ability to play safety and linebacker on defense, as well as do so much on the offensive side of the ball, Alford was truly a “can’t miss” prospect. Even though there was plenty of interest early on – things started to fall off, but he is still a talented football player who is quick, strong and has what it takes to make it big at the next level. This is one of many solid prospects that fell beneath the radar screen, leaving fans, coaches and players shaking their collective heads. Alford is a quality athlete who can be a difference-maker at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3486690/colvin-alford