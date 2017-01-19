Decades Network Looks Back At Inaugurations Of The Past

January 19, 2017 12:39 PM By Eliott Rodriguez
Filed Under: Decades Network, Eliott Rodriguez, Inauguration Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As America looks toward the future with the inauguration of Donald Trump, it’s also a good time to look at inaugurations of the past to show how they shaped our history.

Tapping the resources of the CBS News archives, the Decades Network is taking a look at inaugurations since the advent of television.

Veteran journalist Bill Kurtis will host the coverage about Inauguration Day, which is a uniquely American tradition the re-enforces what American democracy is all about.

“It means we have a revolution every 4 years that is peaceful. If you do a good job you get 8 years, if not there’s somebody new,” Kurtis explained to CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez.

During the throwback channel’s special coverage of Inauguration Day, viewers can relive every inauguration of the TV age and hear the speeches that inspired and helped unify a nation.

“This will be 8 hours of coverage, every one of these 14 speeches all in a row beginning on Thursday and all the way to Saturday.”

When asked what he thought were some of the greatest moments of Inauguration Day since Harry Truman, he replied, “JFK said ‘Ask not what your country can do for you’, that was from an inauguration.”

“Then of course Ronald Reagan was the great communicator and Bill Clinton was no slouch.”

Another memorable moment was during the Inauguration of JFK when poet Robert Frost needed shade from a hat to read his poem. He ended up reciting it from memory.

“He winged it, after all he wrote it and he did a pretty good job.”

Decades is our digital sub-channel airing on channel 4.2. To find out how else you can watch, go to Decades.com.

More from Eliott Rodriguez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia