Boselli On Dolphins: “The Upgrades Need To Come On Defense”

January 19, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tony Boseli

Interviews-wqam

Former NFL left tackle, current radio analyst and Hall of Fame finalist, Tony Boselli joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins successful season. They also previewed the upcoming AFC and NFC championship matchups and what Jaguars the organization and fans thinks of quarterback Blake Bortles’ progression.

On being a Hall of Fame finalist- “My approach has always been since I’ve retired, I tend not to worry too much or ponder because I have no control over it but it’s a huge honor, if it happens it will be great, it will be big for me and even bigger for my family and kids.”

On the remaining QBs in the NFL Playoffs- “It’s four out of four. You look at them and three or four are going to be hall of famers. I think they are going to be really exciting games.”

On Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso- “He’s not a thumper, not that he can’t hit. He’s a powerful dude but giving him the freedom of weak side linebacker would be his natural position.”

On the Dolphins- “Offensively you like what they’ve done. The upgrades need to come on defense, especially in that back half.”

On Antonio Brown’s locker room video- “It’s disappointing he made that decision, he embarrassed his organization and his head coach, to me the locker room is scarred.”

