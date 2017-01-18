Widow Of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Due Back In Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND, CA (CBSMiami/AP) — The widow of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen is expected back in a California court on Wednesday.

Noor Salman, 30, was arrested Monday at her mother’s home in Rodeo, a middle-class suburb about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

During her first court appearance on Tuesday she was formally charged with two felony counts alleging that she assisted her husband and obstructed justice. She could face life in prison if convicted of both counts.

She didn’t enter a plea and was ordered back to court Wednesday for the formal appointment of a lawyer and discussions on how to transfer her and the case to federal court in Orlando, where a grand jury indicted her.

Salman was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and lived in Fort Pierce with her husband when he attacked the Pulse nightclub on June 12.

“She knew he was going to conduct the attack,” federal prosecutor Roger Handberg told the judge Tuesday. Handberg did not disclose any more details and would not comment after the 15-minute hearing held in a courtroom packed with security officers.

Outside court, Salman’s uncle Al Salman said his niece was innocent and did nothing to help Mateen plan the attack on the gay nightclub.

“She’s a very soft and sweet girl,” Salman said. “She would not hurt a fly.”

The indictment charges her with aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group between April and June of last year. She was also charged with obstruction, accused of misleading and lying to police and the FBI during their investigation.

During the standoff, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a 911 call. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. In addition to the 49 victims killed, 53 people were injured.

Al Salman said that his niece was physically and mentally abused by Mateen and that she stayed with him for fear of losing custody of their son.

Linda Moreno, a Florida attorney who also represents Salman, said after her arrest that the widow “had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo

TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This

material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press

contributed to this report.)