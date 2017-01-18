Trump Plans To Continue Twitter Comments As President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – After President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office this Friday don’t expect him to let up on his tweeting.

During a recent “Fox & Friends,” Trump said that he’ll keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets, especially early in the morning.

In the interview aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he doesn’t really like tweeting, adding, “I have other things I could be doing.”

Trump said he turns to social media because “I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

On Tuesday, the president-elect continued his attacks on Rep. John Lewis from Georgia, whom he berated Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president. Lewis has said he will not attend Trump’s inauguration.

Trump took to Twitter to blast a statement by Lewis that it would be the first inauguration he’s missed since 1987.

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in….he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Lewis’ office on Tuesday confirmed that the civil rights icon had missed George W. Bush’s 2001 swearing-in, saying it was also a form of dissent.

Trump has been widely criticized for the comments and more than 40 House Democrats plan to boycott his inauguration. Trump had sought to ease friction Monday, meeting with a son of Martin Luther King Jr.

Asked about the boycott on a phone call with reporters, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said they would “love for every member of Congress to attend but if they don’t, we’ve got some great seats for others to partake in. It’s a shame that these folks don’t want to be part of the peaceful transfer of power.”

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said the boycott was a “reflection of the division” in the country.

Trump also put GOP lawmakers on the defensive Tuesday over their tax plan, after he called their approach “too complicated” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

At issue is a proposal called “border adjustment” that would tax imports to the U.S. while exempting exports. It’s part of a sweeping planned rewrite of the U.S. tax code aimed at lowering overall rates on corporations from 35 percent to 20 percent.

“Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Trump said.

Trump also appeared to outline a different health care goal than many Republicans over the weekend. During interviews with The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that after the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, he’ll offer “insurance for everybody.” Congressional Republicans have been careful to say that they want to provide “universal access.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo

TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This

material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press

contributed to this report.)