Transportation Dept. Wants All Fees Exposed In Airfare Prices

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Booking your airline ticket can get confusing with all the individual charges but that may change.

The Department of Transportation wants to require airlines and ticket agents to show clearly how much it will cost a customer to check a bag and to have a carry-on when showing airfare prices.

“Consumers should be able to pick the most affordable options based on their needs. Displaying the fees for transporting carry on and checked bags alongside the fare will make the cost of travel more transparent,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

Under the notice, issued Tuesday, the airlines and ticket agents need to show clearly what discounts the customer would be entitled to if they provide information like their frequent flyer status.

The department wants the public to join in the conversation and let them know if airlines should be required to disclose cancellation, change and optional service fees in the future.

Those wanting to join in the conversation can send their comments by clicking here. Comments should be submitted within 60 days from Tuesday, January 17th with the docket number DOT-OST-2017-0007.

The department’s final decision will be based on the comments and evidence filed by the public and its own analysis and regulation evaluation.