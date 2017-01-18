Tom Rowe On Panthers: “We’re Going To Keep It Positive”

Florida Panthers interim head coach and general manager, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the team’s current four game road trip. They talk about Tuesday’s 5-2 loss in Calgary, where the Panthers are in the standings and the status of several injured players.
On the loss in Calgary- “In the second period the wheels fell off, they played well the rest of the night and we didn’t”
On Florida’s power play issues- “I think in the power play we weren’t as aggressive as we usually are, we were ready, guys were putting the effort in.”
On the standings – “We’re looking at it every day, we’re going to keep it positive, we’ve got a great group of guys here that we know we could win with.”
