Teen Taken As Newborn Reunites With Real Family, Forgives Accused Kidnapper

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old young woman, stolen as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital, is opening up about the only life she’s ever known.

She’s also sharing her story of forgiveness for the woman who raised her as her own.

“How would you describe what you’re going through?” Alexis Manigo was asked.

“Just overwhelming…”

Growing up, Manigo had no idea the woman who raised her, Gloria Wiliams, would be arrested for allegedly dressing up as a nurse and kidnapping her from the hospital 18 years ago.

“I have no hatred towards her, I love her,” Manigo said.

But how is she so easily able to forgive her?

“When you’ve lived the life I have, when you’ve been loved the way I have, you understand why,” she responded.

Williams, who has been charged with kidnapping, appeared in court Wednesday.

A Jacksonville judge denied her bond.

Authorities say her story began to unravel when some of Manigo’s documents appeared to be fake.

The parents who last saw her as newborn Kamiya Mobley — Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken — reunited with her this weekend.

She assured them that despite how her life began, and that the person she calls mother is behind bars, the last 18 years have been good ones.

“Now I’m thinking of all the memories we did have, that’s what’s keeping me going with her,” Manigo said.

What about the memories her biological family didn’t have though?

“I’m definitely remorseful for that, and I plan on giving them memories from here on out.

Manigo said she could not discuss all the details of the case because it is on-going. But, according to police, a witness said Manigo may have started to learn the truth more than a year ago.