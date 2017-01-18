Teen Taken As Newborn Reunites With Real Family, Forgives Accused Kidnapper

January 18, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: baby stolen, Cold case, Jacksonville

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old young woman, stolen as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital, is opening up about the only life she’s ever known.

She’s also sharing her story of forgiveness for the woman who raised her as her own.

“How would you describe what you’re going through?” Alexis Manigo was asked.

“Just overwhelming…”

A newborn, stolen just hours after birth from a Florida hospital, has been found in South Carolina 18 years later. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

A newborn, stolen just hours after birth from a Florida hospital, has been found in South Carolina 18 years later. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Growing up, Manigo had no idea the woman who raised her, Gloria Wiliams, would be arrested for allegedly dressing up as a nurse and kidnapping her from the hospital 18 years ago.

“I have no hatred towards her, I love her,” Manigo said.

But how is she so easily able to forgive her?

“When you’ve lived the life I have, when you’ve been loved the way I have, you understand why,” she responded.

Williams, who has been charged with kidnapping, appeared in court Wednesday.

A Jacksonville judge denied her bond.

Authorities say her story began to unravel when some of Manigo’s documents appeared to be fake.

The parents who last saw her as newborn Kamiya Mobley — Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken — reunited with her this weekend.

She assured them that despite how her life began, and that the person she calls mother is behind bars, the last 18 years have been good ones.

“Now I’m thinking of all the memories we did have, that’s what’s keeping me going with her,” Manigo said.

What about the memories her biological family didn’t have though?

“I’m definitely remorseful for that, and I plan on giving them memories from here on out.

Manigo said she could not discuss all the details of the case because it is on-going. But, according to police, a witness said Manigo may have started to learn the truth more than a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia