Teacher Killed In Rip Current

January 18, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Drowning, Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Georgia middle school teacher died Monday after she got caught in a rip current while vacationing in Melbourne Beach.

Mary Barkley, a seventh-grade lead and life sciences teacher at Dodgen Middle School in Cobb County, had taught at the school for 16 years. She also sponsored the school’s environmental club.

Principal Loralee Hill said in a letter sent to parents that Barkley saved two lives as an organ donor.

Hill said Barkley was a “phenomenal teacher” who had a passion for science and loved her students and the Dodgen community.

