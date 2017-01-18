No Bond Sought For Suspect In Orlando Officer’s Killing

January 18, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Officer Shot, Orlando Police

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities are asking the courts to deny bond for the suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer.

Authorities are searching for Markeith Lloyd in connection with a police officer that was killed in central Florida. (Source: Orlando Police)

An affidavit filed Wednesday with the Orange County Clerk of Courts shows authorities want to make sure 41-year-old Markeith Loyd remains in custody.

Loyd was arrested Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Loyd is accused in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store last week and in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.

Authorities say he killed the officer when she approached him outside the store.

He was found wearing body armor and armed with two handguns during his arrest at an abandoned house. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Loyd initially tried to escape out the back but then ran back inside the house.

