Mother, Infant Carjacked In Broad Daylight, Then Released

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother and her infant child were safe and unharmed, police said, after they were carjacked by a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened around noon near N.W. 178th Street and 33rd Court.
Miami-Dade Police said the woman and child were inside the car when someone forced their way inside and got behind the wheel.
The ride didn’t last long, however, and the suspect abandoned the car, letting the victims go free.
Police are now looking for the carjacker.