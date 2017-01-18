Miami-Dade Edges Broward In Dolphins All-Star Game

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
As some of the top high school football seniors gathered at the “Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium for the annual Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward game – the theme was “competition”.
As many dwelled on which players did not attend, others grabbed the spotlight and used the event as a springboard to get some of that much-needed spotlight.
While the event did have its share of already-committed and highly rated prospects, there were others competing in the game who did not have any firm offers two weeks before National Signing Day.
As fans from both counties came out to support their athletes on a great evening for football, it turned out to be very competitive and the perfect showcase for everyone attended and played.
The 12-6 Miami-Dade win, which extended the series lead to 6-1, served a purpose. It gave those football players the opportunity to turn heads for perhaps the final time in their playing careers. It also gave prospects such as Offensive MVP, running back Kord Jenkins (Miami Central), and Parkland Douglas linebacker Daniel Crescitelli, a chance to jump into the spotlight.
“Great game for the kids and the fans who support them,” Southwest Miami head coach Tim Neal explained. “We have limited time to put things in, so we let the talent come out.”
Jenkins, who saw limited playing time for the Rockets this year because of all the talent the Rockets had, carried just a few times in the game, but he scored and gave the Miami-Dade team a huge lift.
For Jenkins, who came for his senior year from Miramar this past season, the chance to grab some of that spotlight was indeed something that he had hoped for – especially with NSD right around the corner.
“A game like this, with the competition we had to compete against, was important for college coaches to watch him,” Jenkins said. “Great opportunity for me to grab some of the headlines.”
For Crescitelli, the path has been much different. This impressive talent had been one of Broward County’s most talented two-way players. His work as a running back and linebacker had paved the way for head coach Willis May and the Eagles the past two seasons.
No matter what team Stoneman Douglas lined up against, it was always No. 33 – Crescitelli – that they talked about at the end of the game.
“This is truly an honor to get the Defensive MVP,” Crescitelli said. “To be here with my teammates (Nick Weber and Da’Quan Bailey-Brown) and coach was a great way to end my high school career.”
In addition to being a solid football prospect, Crescitelli also is one of the best students on his team as well, so his options are wide open.
What this game is always about is getting your name out – and playmakers such as Miami Northwestern kicker Kelvin Flores, who has been among the best this year, gave Miami-Dade a 10-0 halftime lead on a 32-yard field goal.
Broward finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter when South Broward’s Dorian Hall returned a punt for a touchdown.
Hall, who is looking at a number of schools, including FSU, has been one of those talented football prospects who has flown under the radar, especially when talking about elite talent.
Former NFL players who have watched this safety perform, believe there are few big time prospects in South Florida that his the 6-4, 200-pounder’s future in this game.
Miami Norland always has game-changers, like last year’s Defensive MVP Emmitt Rice, who has moved on to FSU. This year, defensive back Aaron Duncan came up with a game-ending interception off a deflected pass.
SELECTION OF THE GAME AND DATE
There were a number of seniors who were invited to the game and declined, and then there were others who were not invited at all. Like every year, there were hurt feelings – as coaches and the Dolphins looked for the “perfect” way to choose teams.
With athletes from Class 8A state champion Miami Southridge and Class 4A powerhouse Miami Booker T. Washington noticeably not present, a suggestion for the future: include each and every team send four prospects that they feel deserves to be considered – and then the list is dwindled down by availability and position need.
At least, then, the prospects were considered for the game.
In addition, times have changed when it comes to college athletes leaving early. In the past, you can see a number of mega local stars competing in this game, but since it is the second week of January, they miss those early college enrollees. That was never a problem in the past.
The solution may be to play this game the weekend before Christmas, since the FHSAA playoffs are now just one week, opening up a weekend for the game to be held.
There were indeed a number of prospects who had their chances to jump into the spotlight.
Here are a few of them:
