Miami-Dade Edges Broward In Dolphins All-Star Game

As some of the top high school football seniors gathered at the “Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium for the annual Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward game – the theme was “competition”.

As many dwelled on which players did not attend, others grabbed the spotlight and used the event as a springboard to get some of that much-needed spotlight.

While the event did have its share of already-committed and highly rated prospects, there were others competing in the game who did not have any firm offers two weeks before National Signing Day.

As fans from both counties came out to support their athletes on a great evening for football, it turned out to be very competitive and the perfect showcase for everyone attended and played.

The 12-6 Miami-Dade win, which extended the series lead to 6-1, served a purpose. It gave those football players the opportunity to turn heads for perhaps the final time in their playing careers. It also gave prospects such as Offensive MVP, running back Kord Jenkins (Miami Central), and Parkland Douglas linebacker Daniel Crescitelli, a chance to jump into the spotlight.

“Great game for the kids and the fans who support them,” Southwest Miami head coach Tim Neal explained. “We have limited time to put things in, so we let the talent come out.”

Jenkins, who saw limited playing time for the Rockets this year because of all the talent the Rockets had, carried just a few times in the game, but he scored and gave the Miami-Dade team a huge lift.

For Jenkins, who came for his senior year from Miramar this past season, the chance to grab some of that spotlight was indeed something that he had hoped for – especially with NSD right around the corner.

“A game like this, with the competition we had to compete against, was important for college coaches to watch him,” Jenkins said. “Great opportunity for me to grab some of the headlines.”

For Crescitelli, the path has been much different. This impressive talent had been one of Broward County’s most talented two-way players. His work as a running back and linebacker had paved the way for head coach Willis May and the Eagles the past two seasons.

No matter what team Stoneman Douglas lined up against, it was always No. 33 – Crescitelli – that they talked about at the end of the game.

“This is truly an honor to get the Defensive MVP,” Crescitelli said. “To be here with my teammates (Nick Weber and Da’Quan Bailey-Brown) and coach was a great way to end my high school career.”

In addition to being a solid football prospect, Crescitelli also is one of the best students on his team as well, so his options are wide open.

What this game is always about is getting your name out – and playmakers such as Miami Northwestern kicker Kelvin Flores, who has been among the best this year, gave Miami-Dade a 10-0 halftime lead on a 32-yard field goal.

Broward finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter when South Broward’s Dorian Hall returned a punt for a touchdown.

Hall, who is looking at a number of schools, including FSU, has been one of those talented football prospects who has flown under the radar, especially when talking about elite talent.

Former NFL players who have watched this safety perform, believe there are few big time prospects in South Florida that his the 6-4, 200-pounder’s future in this game.

Miami Norland always has game-changers, like last year’s Defensive MVP Emmitt Rice, who has moved on to FSU. This year, defensive back Aaron Duncan came up with a game-ending interception off a deflected pass.

SELECTION OF THE GAME AND DATE

There were a number of seniors who were invited to the game and declined, and then there were others who were not invited at all. Like every year, there were hurt feelings – as coaches and the Dolphins looked for the “perfect” way to choose teams.

With athletes from Class 8A state champion Miami Southridge and Class 4A powerhouse Miami Booker T. Washington noticeably not present, a suggestion for the future: include each and every team send four prospects that they feel deserves to be considered – and then the list is dwindled down by availability and position need.

At least, then, the prospects were considered for the game.

In addition, times have changed when it comes to college athletes leaving early. In the past, you can see a number of mega local stars competing in this game, but since it is the second week of January, they miss those early college enrollees. That was never a problem in the past.

The solution may be to play this game the weekend before Christmas, since the FHSAA playoffs are now just one week, opening up a weekend for the game to be held.

There were indeed a number of prospects who had their chances to jump into the spotlight.

Here are a few of them:

BROWARD PROSPECT WATCH

Devin Adams, DE, Miramar

Erik Andreassen, DE, Cardinal Gibbons

Hunter Astle, LB, Cardinal Gibbons

Destra Benoit, WR/DB, South Broward

Allen Brown, OL, Dillard

Tyler Brown, RB, Cooper City

Kewann Calloway, DB/KR, Fort Lauderdale

Edwin Colon, WR, Hollywood Hills

Tyler Dix, OL, Cypress Bay

Brian Edwards, DB, Miramar

Diego Fagot, LB, Calvary Christian

Kobe Green, DB, Deerfield Beach

Matt Hanson, DE, Western

Kedonis Haslem, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas

Abdul Leiba, WR, Dillard

Wilbermane Louima, OL, Piper

Darius McClain, DE, Hollywood Hills

Danny Montoya, RB, Cypress Bay

Demethry Neeley, LB, South Broward

Kevin Oliver, DE, Western

Jamari Rouse, DL, Deerfield Beach

Kaory Simmons, DB, Piper

David Small, Jr., RB, Cardinal Gibbons

Amari Smith, Athlete, Fort Lauderdale

Shabazz Telfort, QB, Boyd Anderson

Taylen Walter, WR/QB, South Plantation

Karinzo Ward, QB, Blanche Ely

Brian Witter, LB, Miramar

Ki-Jana Whyte, WR, Western

DADE PROSPECT WATCH

Alessandro Cantill, OL, Ferguson

Carlens Coutard, DL, Alonzo Mourning

Kevaughn Dingle, WR, Carol City

Taurus Dotson, DB, Northwestern

Jason Dunois, OL, Carol City

Darnell Durham, RB, South Dade

Adryan Ellis, DB, Coral Gables

Khamal Ellison, DB, Central

Renaldo Flowers, DT, Jackson

Antonio Garcia, PK, Southwest Miami

Kareem Gaiter, DB, Edison

Yael Gomez, RB, Christopher Columbus

Woobendy Guerrier, DB, South Dade

Harry Hanna, OL, Northwestern

Sean Heffernan, DE, Christopher Columbus

Bryce Holliday, QB, South Miami

Tyberius Horne, QB, North Miami

Antonio Isaac, WR, Central

Cedrick Jackson, OL, Norland

Marques Jackson, American

Colson Jean, WR, North Miami

Jamauri “Bam” Laguerre, DB, Edison

Russell Marin, OL, Varela

Mike Martinez, LB, Southwest Miami

Eric Mateo, DE, Jackson

Gio Matos, DB, Varela

Al Malik Moore, WR, Northwestern

David Richards, WR, Norland

Keanu Sullivan, OL, Southwest Miami

Demetrius Taylor, LB, Northwestern

Eldridge Thomas, RB, Edison

Jamar Thompkins, RB, Coral Gables

Jose Valdiva, LB, Barbara Goleman

Chris Valembrun, OL, Carol City

Malcom Vigile, QB, Edison

Kevin Washington, DL, Northwestern

Deandre Wilder, LB, Carol City