In The Recruiting Huddle: Al-Malik Moore – Miami Northwestern

PLAYER: Al-Malik Moore

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: We brought him to you back in the spring after watching him perform against his own defense and doing quite well. In the summer, we followed up after everyone had the chance to watch him play and do his thing in games and 7-on-7 events. Now, after his senior season – where all eyes were on him and his teammates this year – Moore is still one of those impressive pass-catchers who did his part during a season in which the Bulls won the district and had the opportunity to line up against some of the elite teams and defenses anywhere. When this talented football player settles in and finds his place at the next level, there is no question that this will be a headline maker who is as good a pass catcher as you will find. Ask any defensive back who went up against him – and all will tell you when he gets it all together, it will be very impressive.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4240112/al-malik-moore