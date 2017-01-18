Florida Justices Turn Down Voucher Challenge

January 18, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Florida Supreme Court, School Voucher

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s highest court has declined to take up a constitutional challenge to the state’s voucher program which helps pay for tens of thousands of low-income children to attend private schools.

The lawsuit was brought by the Florida Education Association teachers union against the Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which is used by nearly 98,000 school children.

A Leon County circuit judge and the 1st District Court of Appeal had earlier rejected the lawsuit, the latter saying the state’s largest teachers union had no legal standing in the matter.

The state’s Supreme Court justices split 4-1 on their decision.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia