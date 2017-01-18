Florida Justices Turn Down Voucher Challenge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s highest court has declined to take up a constitutional challenge to the state’s voucher program which helps pay for tens of thousands of low-income children to attend private schools.
The lawsuit was brought by the Florida Education Association teachers union against the Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which is used by nearly 98,000 school children.
A Leon County circuit judge and the 1st District Court of Appeal had earlier rejected the lawsuit, the latter saying the state’s largest teachers union had no legal standing in the matter.
The state’s Supreme Court justices split 4-1 on their decision.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.