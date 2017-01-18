Collins Leads Wake Forest Past Miami, 96-79

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — John Collins scored a career-high 27 points and Wake Forest held on to beat Miami 96-79 on Wednesday night.

Keyshawn Woods added 20 points and the Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot nearly 58 percent against one of the league’s toughest defenses to build a 23-point lead, then used a timely 13-0 run to put the game away and snap a two-game losing streak.

Davon Reed scored a career-high 24 points and Anthony Lawrence Jr. added 16 for Miami (12-5, 2-3), which allowed a season-high point total — by far — and lost its third in four games.

The Hurricanes chipped away at that huge deficit and drew within six points when Reed’s free throws with 3:50 to play made it 83-77.

But they missed five 3-pointers during their next four possessions while the Demon Deacons gave themselves some breathing room by hitting six straight free throws. Collins hit back-to-back buckets before Woods hit a 3 in the final minute to make it 96-77.

Bryant Crawford finished with 14 points and Mitchell Wilbekin added 10 for the Demon Deacons.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ tough defense was, well, defenseless. They hadn’t allowed more than 73 points in a game all season but simply could not stop Wake Forest when they needed to.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had a week off after their last game — a 93-87 loss to then-No. 11 North Carolina in which their furious rally came up short — and put the extra time to good use. The result was one of their more impressive victories under coach Danny Manning.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes take on another Tobacco Road team when they visit No. 18 Duke on Saturday night.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit instate rival North Carolina State on Saturday. They have not won in Raleigh since 2005 when Chris Paul was their star guard.

