Charges Dropped Against Coconut Creek Pre-School Teacher

January 18, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Child Molestation, Coconut Creek

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Child molestation charges have been dropped against a Coconut Creek preschool music teacher accused of inappropriately touching four girls.

On Tuesday, prosecutors informed Judge Lisa Porter that they would not be proceeding with the cases against Olakunle Omomowo, 42, who taught at the Discovery Preschool Center, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Omomowo, of Lauderhill, was arrested in early June 2013 and charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on victims less than twelve years old. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last year a jury found the preschool’s parent company, Bright Horizons, liable for not adequately protecting its students.

The suit against the company claimed that parents warned the school that Omomowo was reportedly playing tickling games with the children – possibly grooming them for sexual abuse. The company did not report the allegations to authorities nor did they investigate it, according to the lawsuit.

That verdict had no effect on Omomowo’s criminal case.

Omomowo faced life in prison if convicted.

