Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation At Miami Dade College

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Students were evacuated from a college campus in north Miami Wednesday after the school received a bomb threat.
Classes at Miami Dade College’s north campus were cancelled following the evacuation.
Students received alerts from school administration that said, “Please evacuate Buildings 1, 2 and 4 and the Pre-school Lab at MDC North Campus immediately. If heading to these buildings, stay away.”
Miami-Dade Police said the school got a threatening email at 2:33 p.m. about a bomb.
Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday morning.