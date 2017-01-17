Television Execs In Town To Buy New Shows They Think You’ll Love

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The movers and shakers in the world of television have gathered this week in South Florida to talk about what you’ll be watching in the future.

“She’s the real ‘Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” said a woman trying to pitch her pet as the host of a new TV show.

You might say it’s a ‘dog-eat-dog world’ at the annual convention of the National Association of Television Program Executives at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and the Eden Roc. The main objective of the convention is the buying and selling of television shows, on a global basis.

” NATPE is truly a global TV platform and marketplace, we’ve got 72 countries this year,” said NATPE COO J.P. Bommel.

With names of shows like “Bitter Sweet Life,” “Elif,” and “La Casa del Mar” there’s plenty to buy and sell. The big game changer in recent years has been streaming services like Netflix and Hulu which have brought binge watching into the equations.

“I think it’s a good thing as we need more and more content and its good for the for the consumer. You and I can decide what to watch, and where to watch it and when,” said Bommel.

At NATPE, it’s all about content, old shows and news.

Making the rounds on Tuesday was “Dr. Mario” who pitched himself as the “Dr. Oz” of Spanish television. He’s made a pilot and 11 episodes and is looking to sell the show in both English and Spanish.

“We are making history here at NATPE, as the first Dr Mario Show is the first lifestyle show completely produced and made here in America, all in Spanish,” he said.

You can also expect a host of celebs to pop in on the NATPE participants this week. Eva Longoria will receive the Brandon Tartikoff Award and Gloria and Emilio Estefan will receive the organization’s lifetime achievement award. Realty TV show stars will be making appearances as well. NATPE is on through Friday.