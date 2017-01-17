Spring Fashion Forecast: Be Big & Bold

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s time to go crazy about spring fashions. At Neiman Marcus Merrick Park, Global Fashion Director Ken Downing came to town to show off the latest looks straight off the Paris runways.

First trend: Be bold!

“I think it’s important you don’t fear the fashion. Every season brings a new message but the message is be yourself, find yourself within each trend, wear it with authority at the end of the day you have to have a good time and you have to own it,” Downing explained to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

That means go bold in color, mix and max wild prints in the same color schemes.

“The world news can be so sad. Every time you open a newspaper or turn on the TV it’s a mess. So go with happy color, optimistic color, bright pinks, bright blues, bright yellows wear them all together at one time because they make you feel good and makes everyone around you feel good when they are looking at you.”

From bolds to neutrals, whites and cool creams are also as hot as ever, as are flat sandals. And anything 80’s inspired like vintage sweatshirts paired with wild jackets is in plus flouncy dresses with cowboy boots.

Another must have trend? Go big and bold with head turning earrings.

They are oversized and over the top and you can wear two at a time or more.

“Sometimes 3 at a time! Earrings were so big on the runway. I think the idea is so fantastic and I think if you buy yourself one thing this season buy earrings. It will change the dynamic of your wardrobe,” Downing explained.

Another spring must have is basic white.

“The one thing everyone needs is a great new updated white shirt. Either asymmetrical or a ruffle and a flounce. I think a new white shirt makes everything look new again,” he said.

Finally, this spring will be green, as in olive green. “

An olive jacket is a must this season. I like it when it has a hint of a militaristic attitude, and especially fun with added patches and embroidery. It gives it an 80’s sensibility,” he said.

Lucky for us here in South Florida, spring is in the air all year round and all of the looks are in Neiman Marcus stores now.