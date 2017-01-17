Six Remain Hospitalized After Bullets Fly At MLK Day Celebration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six people remain hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire just west of where food trucks and booths had been set up.

A total of eight people, ages 11 to 30, were hit by flying bullets.

Shante Kelsey said her 18-year-old daughter Shawnteri Wilson had just arrived to the celebration when shots rang out.

“It wasn’t 20 minutes that she was at the park that called my phone and told me I had to go to Jackson (Memorial Hospital) that my daughter has been shot,” said Kelsey. “I was just thinking I pray to God that my daughter is OK.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported six of the injured to local hospitals. The other two, both minors, were treated on scene.

After visiting her daughter at the hospital, Kelsey said she’s relieved.

“She’s in stable condition. She got shot in her left leg, close to her artery,”

Cameron Beacham said his cousin Jerome, 20, underwent two surgeries after he was shot in the leg and back.

“He’s a student, good person, kind-hearted little cousin. I’ve been knowing him since young so he’s a really good person,” said Beacham.

The families can’t believe that a celebration to honor a civil rights leader was cut short by senseless violence.

“It’s supposed to be Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday celebrating peace and there’s always something crazy going on. I wrote this morning, ‘I hope everybody be safe’ and then get this little news,” said Beacham.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting. They did detain two people for questioning and recovered two weapons.