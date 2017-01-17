Scott Jobs ‘Summit’ Set For Early February

January 17, 2017 3:51 PM
Business, Florida Politics, Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In an effort to push reluctant lawmakers to approve $85 million for business-recruitment incentives, Gov. Rick Scott is rounding up businesspeople and educators for a jobs “summit” next month.

Scott initially announced plans for the summit in September as part of a release about his support for business-recruitment incentives.

“Florida undoubtedly has a lot to offer to out-compete other states for jobs wins,” Scott wrote in September. “Our business climate, low taxes, education system, workforce, transportation infrastructure and even the weather are all variables that companies look at when considering locations to move or expand. But, we cannot lose sight that economic incentives are an important part of this toolkit.”

The summit will be held about a month before the start of the 2017 legislative session, which is expected to include a debate about providing money to the public-private Enterprise Florida for incentives.

Last year, the House blocked Scott’s pitch for $250 million in incentives.

The summit is planned for Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

A summary of the event has been posted online but provides few details.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

