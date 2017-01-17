Police Identify Man Killed In Front Of Lauderhill Fish Market

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department has identified the man shot to death in front a fish market on Monday.

Gary Wallock was walking out of The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, located at 1854 NW 38 Avenue, when he was shot at close range.

The shooter fled in a 2010 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and Florida tag EZX-F13.

Police said there was a second person in the blue 4-door car.

Investigators have not released descriptions for the shooter or the accomplice.

The motive is still unknown.

If you have any information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 471-TIPS.