Police Identify Man Killed In Front Of Lauderhill Fish Market

January 17, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Lauderhill Police, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Lauderhill Police Department has identified the man shot to death in front a fish market on Monday.

Gary Wallock was walking out of The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, located at 1854 NW 38 Avenue, when he was shot at close range.

The shooter fled in a 2010 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and Florida tag EZX-F13.

Police said there was a second person in the blue 4-door car.

Investigators have not released descriptions for the shooter or the accomplice.

The motive is still unknown.

If you have any information, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia