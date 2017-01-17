Miami-Dade Public Schools Launches Contest For New Logo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest school district in the nation, has launched a contest to create a new logo and there’s a pretty hefty cash prize for the winner.

It’s been more than 15-years since the Miami-Dade County Public Schools logo has been updated so the #MDCPSRefresh contest was created to find a logo that embodies the innovative learning and teaching that takes place in our schools and classrooms.

Miami-Dade County Public School logos throughout the years. (Source: Miami-Dade County Public Schools)

On the official website, it states “Books along no longer represent how our students prepare for the global society we live in, and we want to make sure our brand communicates what M-DCPS truly stands for.”

In the 15 years since the last logo update, classroom instruction and learning have evolved from pencils and paper to Wi-Fi and tablets. Technology has led to new ways of teaching and learning and the logo needs to reflect that cutting-edge innovation.

But they can’t do it alone. M-DCPS wants see what kind of designs you can come up that best characterizes the district.

The contest, open to Florida residents, will earn the winner $2,500 and bragging rights. Judging will include an initial review by a selection committee and an online vote open to the community to determine finalists.

Click here for details of contest rules, submission requirements, and information on how to enter.

The contest is sponsored by Curriculum Associates and i-Ready.

