Many House Democrats Plan To Boycott Trump Inauguration

January 17, 2017 8:02 AM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – More than 30 members of Congress plan to skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday.

The boycott comes amid an ongoing feud between Trump and Democratic Congressman John Lewis.

Tensions escalated after Trump lashed out at the Civil Rights hero after he called his presidency illegitimate because of Russian interference. Trump fired back on Twitter.

The spat prompted many House Democrats to say that they will skip the inauguration.

“When you look at the fact that nothing has changed since the campaign, you know, I don’t think that’s something I need to do in terms of celebrating,” said Rep. Barbara Lee/D-Oakland, California.

The president-elect sought to mend relations with the African American community on Monday by meeting with Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s son.

“He said that, that he is going to represent Americans. He said that over and over again,” said King III as he exited Trump Tower in New York.

Rep. Lewis marked the national holiday honoring Dr. King without mentioning Trump.

“When you see something that is not right,” said Lewis, “You have a moral obligation to do something and not be quiet.”

On Tuesday, president elect’s cabinet nominees for the Dept. of Education and Dept. of the Interior will be grilled on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s pushing to confirm several of Trump’s cabinet picks shortly after he is sworn in as the nations 45th president.

