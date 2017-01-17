Kelly On Ryan Tannehill’s Knee: “They’re Not Going To Have Surgery”

January 17, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL

Interviews-wqam

Miami Dolphins columnist for the Sun Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss what Adam Gase will be prioritizing this offseason.  They also talk about the team needing to hire a linebacker coach and Ryan Tannehilll likely to not needing surgery on his injured knee.  They also touched on the Antonio Brown locker room video.

On the front office and Miami’s player needs- “I think they’re all involved but definitely Adam Gase has a heavy hand.”

On Tannehill’s injured knee- “They’ve already determined that they’re not going to have surgery on it, as long as Ryan continues to rehab they won’t go under the knife.”

On re-signing Jarvis Landry- “I think making a fair offer to Jarvis is very important in terms of setting the right example to the team.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia