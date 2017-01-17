Kelly On Ryan Tannehill’s Knee: “They’re Not Going To Have Surgery”

Miami Dolphins columnist for the Sun Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss what Adam Gase will be prioritizing this offseason. They also talk about the team needing to hire a linebacker coach and Ryan Tannehilll likely to not needing surgery on his injured knee. They also touched on the Antonio Brown locker room video.

On the front office and Miami’s player needs- “I think they’re all involved but definitely Adam Gase has a heavy hand.”

On Tannehill’s injured knee- “They’ve already determined that they’re not going to have surgery on it, as long as Ryan continues to rehab they won’t go under the knife.”

On re-signing Jarvis Landry- “I think making a fair offer to Jarvis is very important in terms of setting the right example to the team.”

