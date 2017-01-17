“In Trump We Trust” States Commemorative Coin Created In Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNews) — Russian metal workers from Zlatoust in Chelyabinsk have created a commemorative silver coin bearing the image of US President-elect Donald Trump to mark his upcoming inauguration on Friday.

The coin is made from sterling silver, it’s twelve centimeters in diameter and one kilogram in weight.

One side of the coin depicts the face of Donald Trump, and the other bears the image of the Statue of Liberty and the inscription: “In Trump we trust”.

The director of the company which produced the coin said the inscription describes their sentiments about the upcoming tenure of the new US president.

Vladimir Vasyukhin, director of “Art-Grani”, says they plan to issue 45 of the Trump commemorative coins, five of which will be minted in gold.

They want to present the first one to Trump himself, but are unsure about how to do this and are asking for help from Russian diplomats and partners in the US.

Vasyukhin says one of the silver coins will set you back a “few thousand dollars”, but there’s no specific price yet.

Other well know works from “Art-Grani” include a coin made with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the annexation of Crimea.