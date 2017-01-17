In The Recruiting Huddle: Alessandro Cantillo – Miami Ferguson

PLAYER: Alessandro Cantillo

POSITION: OG/DL

SCHOOL: Miami Ferguson

CLASS: 2017

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 265

SCOUTING: As we head down the homestretch for the Class of 2017, here is one of those young men who truly made the most of every opportunity that was presented to him. Cantillo is a quality talent that had the opportunity to showcase his skills against some quality competition in the Dolphins’ Dade-Broward contest. Like we said before, when evaluating this young man, here is the kind of football prospect you can build your program around. He’s a solid talent who has leadership qualities as well as being a technically sound lineman who can compete against anyone. There is no doubt that wherever he ends up, he will be a catalyst. It’s just the way he is wired. College coaches need to take a much closer look at what he has going on. Cantillo will take part in the Orange Bowl Combine on Feb. 25th.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3916099/573fbf58842eb23b3c938e13