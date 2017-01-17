Health Officials Begin Medical Marijuana Rules Process

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A new year always brings with it new laws.

Florida health officials have started the rules-making process that will expand those eligible to receive medical marijuana.

The Department of Health on Tuesday published the proposed rules and announced that public hearings will be held in five cities Feb. 6-9.

Patients with one of 10 medical conditions will be able to receive medical marijuana but it does not allow for more distributing organizations.

There are currently seven licensed, with one more case under an administrative challenge.

Amendment 2 was passed by Florida voters last November but gives the department until July to come up with revised rules and until September to implement them.

The Florida Legislature will also have a big say in the new rules when their 60-day session begins on March 7.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)