Happy Birthday Betty White, Turns 95 Years Old

January 17, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Betty White

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Happy Birthday to America’s favorite Golden Girl!

Betty White turns 95 years old Tuesday.

The actress and comedian has worked in show business since the 1940’s but she’s best probably known for her role as the sweet and clueless Rose on “The Golden Girls.”

White has outlived several of her fellow celebrities.

She made news last month after a South Carolina man set up a gofundme page to keep her safe following several high-profile celebrity deaths.

At last check, the campaign has raised more than 92-hundred dollars.

The money raised will be donated to a local theater.

