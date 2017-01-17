Feds, Local Leaders Take Up Airport Security After Deadly Mass Shooting

January 17, 2017 11:04 AM
Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) —  Federal, state and local leaders will sit down and talk about how to avoid another mass shooting at an airport.

Their meeting comes on the heels of a deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) a little more than a week before – on January 6th.

The topic at hand is security in and around airports after the tragic shooting.

Experts at the roundtable will try to offer more in-depth answers on airport safety and what can be changed.

The event is meant to help lawmakers provide legislative solutions in order to prevent another tragedy like that of FLL.

Local leaders attending the event include U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief, TSA Chief of Operations Gary Rasicot, and representatives from the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, among others.

The meeting comes on the same day the accused gunman Esteban Santiago appeared in a federal courtroom in Fort Lauderdale for his second hearing.

