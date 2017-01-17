Detailed Photos Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Aftermath Released

January 17, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Orlando Massacre, Pulse Orlando

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The city of Orlando is giving the first detailed look at the destruction inside the Pulse nightclub.

The 400 police photos released on Tuesday were taken eight days after the June 20th attack.

They give a glimpse of the violence that was carried out and the methods SWAT teams used to bring it to an end.

With the killer dead and his victims removed, the police evidence pictures give a sanitized sense of the horror that unfolded over several hours that early, unimaginable Sunday morning.

Pulse, a gay bar popular with Latinos, had a framed poster inside that read “Puerto Rico Pride.”

Bottles of liquor lined the bar, stacks of cups waiting to be filled.

You can imagine people hanging out on a gold banquette when the bullets started flying.

And there were plenty of pictures from inside the bathrooms – a hiding spot for lucky ones and a final fatal stop for others whose gunshot wounds were too severe.

Pictures also show the location SWAT teams chose to enter the building after a three hour standoff with Omar Mateen.

Another photo shows the helmet which likely saved the life of Orlando Police Officer Michael Napolitano, who was involved in that final shootout that ended the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

To see all the pictures, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia