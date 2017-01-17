Detailed Photos Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Aftermath Released

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The city of Orlando is giving the first detailed look at the destruction inside the Pulse nightclub.

The 400 police photos released on Tuesday were taken eight days after the June 20th attack.

They give a glimpse of the violence that was carried out and the methods SWAT teams used to bring it to an end.

With the killer dead and his victims removed, the police evidence pictures give a sanitized sense of the horror that unfolded over several hours that early, unimaginable Sunday morning.

Pulse, a gay bar popular with Latinos, had a framed poster inside that read “Puerto Rico Pride.”

Bottles of liquor lined the bar, stacks of cups waiting to be filled.

You can imagine people hanging out on a gold banquette when the bullets started flying.

And there were plenty of pictures from inside the bathrooms – a hiding spot for lucky ones and a final fatal stop for others whose gunshot wounds were too severe.

Pictures also show the location SWAT teams chose to enter the building after a three hour standoff with Omar Mateen.

Another photo shows the helmet which likely saved the life of Orlando Police Officer Michael Napolitano, who was involved in that final shootout that ended the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

To see all the pictures, click here.