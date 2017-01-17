4 In Custody After Expressway Chase

January 17, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Chase, Crime

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested four people in white Nissan that they said led them on a chase on I-75.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, it all started at mile-marker 94 when a deputy tried to pull over car for routine traffic stop.

They said the heavily tinted car wouldn’t stop and fled.

The car was trailed by officers from Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies.

The Nissan began to slow down before finally coming to a stop prior to reaching a toll plaza.

Deputies and FHP officers swarmed the vehicle as the suspects in the car had their hands outside the windows.

Chopper4 was over the scene as the four people were taken into custody without incident.

