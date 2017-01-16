Video: Massive, Dinosaur-Like Gator Spotted In Florida Reserve

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami) — A Florida police department has posted a video of an abnormally large gator strolling through a nature reserve in the state.

On Monday morning, Lakeland Police posted the video on social media showing the giant gator walking through the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County.

The video shows a group of people watching the massive gator, just steps away, as it crossed a grass pathway before disappearing back into the bushes.

Lakeland Police say the video was filmed by resident Kim Joiner as she strolled through the reserve Sunday afternoon.

The video has received more than 18,000 views and has been shared more than 600 times. Some users are questioning whether the video is real due to its massive size.